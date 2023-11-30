Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,509 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.