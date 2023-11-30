Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

