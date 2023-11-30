KeyCorp Reiterates Sector Weight Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

