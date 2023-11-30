KickToken Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $582.87 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,775,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,775,859 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,776,119.7661215. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01425782 USD and is up 16.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,438.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

