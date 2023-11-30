Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 174,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 49,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Kincora Copper Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Kincora Copper
Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.
