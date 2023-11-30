Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.55. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 73,715 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.68 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $11,246,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

