La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Position Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LZB

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.