La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $33.60. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 41,929 shares.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $21,100,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $15,440,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth about $11,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

