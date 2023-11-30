Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 43986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Lara Exploration Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

