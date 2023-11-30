LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Position Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

