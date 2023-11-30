Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,650 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Liberty Energy worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,308 shares of company stock worth $5,802,999. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

