Linkage Global Inc. (LGCB) to Raise $8 Million in IPO

Linkage Global Inc. (LGCB) expects to raise $8 million in an initial public offering on the week of December 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,500,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Linkage Global Inc. generated $22.6 million in revenue and $1 million in net income. Linkage Global Inc. has a market-cap of $108 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Linkage Global Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Linkage Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. Linkage Cayman conducts its operations through the Operating Entities in Japan, HongÂ Kong, and mainland China. The Ordinary Shares offered in this prospectus are shares of the Cayman Islands holding company instead of shares of the Operating Entities in Japan, HongÂ Kong, and mainland China. Holders of our Ordinary Shares do not directly own any equity interests in the Operating Entities, but will instead own shares of a Cayman Islands holding company. As a cross-borderÂ e-commerceÂ integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, through the Operating Entities, we have developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i)Â cross-borderÂ sales and (ii)Â integrated e-commerceÂ services. Cross-borderÂ Sales Cross-borderÂ sales operations were initially launched in 2011 in Japan through our subsidiary, EXTEND.Â Products are sourced from Japanese and Chinese manufacturers and brands, together with our private label smart products, and are included as the Operating Entitiesâ€™ internal â€śrecommendedâ€ť or â€śstrictly selectedâ€ť product collections for Customers to select and purchase. Since our inception, the Operating Entities have selected approximately 10,000 suppliers and 100,000 featured products. Customers are mainly comprised of sellers on various e-commerceÂ platforms, such as Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, Wish, Coupang, Yahoo, WOWMA, Rakuten, Tmall, Taobao, JD, and TikTok, and independent website operators. Â The Operating Entities use a multi-channelÂ marketing strategy. Online, the Operating Entities approach Customers through (i)Â advertising promotion on their own official websites (www.jp-extend.comÂ andÂ www.whale.xin), major e-commerceÂ platforms, social media, search engines, and independent websites, (ii)Â sending email marketing to potential customers, (iii)Â and referrals from existing Customers. Offline, the Operating Entities approach Customers mainly through attending exhibitions. See â€śBusinessÂ â€”Â Business ModelÂ â€”Â Marketing.â€ť The Customers place orders directly with the Operating Entities through email. Following receipt of orders, the Operating Entities either place orders with suppliers who ship the products directly to the Customers, or deliver the orders from their own warehouses in Japan to the Customers via third-partyÂ delivery companies. For the sixÂ months ended MarchÂ 31, 2023 and the fiscalÂ years ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2022 and 2021, revenue derived from cross-borderÂ sales operating was $6.39Â million, $17.91Â million, and $12.42Â million, accounting for approximately 70.80%, 81.29%, and 80.28% of our total revenue for the respective periods. A majority of the Operating Entitiesâ€™ cross-borderÂ sales operations have historically been conducted in Japan, and since 2011, the Operating Entities have been expanding their operations to HongÂ Kong and mainland China markets. Cross-borderÂ sales operation is the foundation of the comprehensive service system we are building. Over theÂ years of experience the Operating Entities have encountered with e-commerceÂ sellers in cross-borderÂ sales operation, they identified a large gap between the demands for placing advertisements, and limited resources and channels to advertise, especially on social media platforms, and have identified significant growth potential in Chinaâ€™s rapidly developing e-commerceÂ market. Therefore, in 2016, HQT NETWORK was established in HongÂ Kong, for the provision of digital marketing services; and in 2021, we established Chuancheng Digital and Chuancheng Internet in China, offering cross-borderÂ sales and Integrated e-commerceÂ training services, respectively. For the fiscal year ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2021, among our revenues derived from cross-borderÂ sales operations, 99.48%, 0.52%, and 0% were derived from Japan, mainland China and HongÂ Kong, respectively. For the fiscal year ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2022, among our revenues derived from cross-borderÂ sales operations, 92.23%, 5.46%, and 2.31% were derived from Japan, mainland China and HongÂ Kong, respectively. For the sixÂ months ended MarchÂ 31, 2023, among our revenues derived from cross-borderÂ sales operations, 85.65%, 8.95%, and 5.40% were derived from Japan, mainland China and HongÂ Kong, respectively. Through the subsidiary, HQT NETWORK, in HongÂ Kong, the Operating Entities connect Customers and other cross-borderÂ e-commerceÂ sellers and suppliers (collectively, the â€śMerchantsâ€ť) with social media platforms to provide digital marketing services to Merchants. HQT NETWORK has cooperated with Google Asia Pacific Pte., Ltd. (â€śGoogleâ€ť) since 2017 and became an authorized agent of Google in 2018, through making use of the vast suppliersâ€™ and Customersâ€™ data that the Operating Entities have collected from their cross-borderÂ sales operationÂ To diversify our revenue sources, in 2021, the Operating Entities started offering services, including e-commerceÂ operation training and software support services. The recorded e-commerceÂ operation training courses teach Customers skills and information needed to successfully operate and grow their online shops. The Operating Entities also offer proprietary software tools that facilitate Customers with theirÂ day-to-dayÂ e-commerceÂ operations, including product shelving, supply chain management, and operational management. **Note: Revenue and net income are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2023. (Linkage Global Inc. filed its F-1 and set terms for its IPO in an SEC filing dated Sept.1, 2023: 1.5 million shares at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $7.5 million.) “.

Linkage Global Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 107 employees. The company is located at 2-23-3 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku Tokyo, Japan 171-0022 +03-5927-9261 and can be reached via phone at +03-5927-9261 or on the web at http://www.linkagecc.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Linkage Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkage Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.