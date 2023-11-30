Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Purchases A$30,001.23 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Shane McLeay bought 20,409 shares of Liontown Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.47 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.23 ($19,868.36).

Liontown Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97.

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

About Liontown Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.