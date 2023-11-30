Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

