Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

