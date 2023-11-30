Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
