MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 17,385 Shares

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 17,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $55,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarketWise alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $26,562.25.

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,192.81.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $16,932.37.

On Monday, November 13th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $69,197.31.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $3,882.50.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. MarketWise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.