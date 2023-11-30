MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 8,173 Shares

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $26,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,953,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 17,385 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $55,979.70.

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,192.81.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $16,932.37.

On Monday, November 13th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $69,197.31.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $3,882.50.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.32 on Thursday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketWise by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 50.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 65.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 13th.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Further Reading

