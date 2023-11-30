Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,882,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.13% of Marriott International worth $2,917,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $203.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

