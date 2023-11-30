Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,962 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.51. The stock had a trading volume of 117,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

