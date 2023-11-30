Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $201.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

