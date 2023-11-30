Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.06% of Match Group worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.46. 306,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,543. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

