Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $97.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

