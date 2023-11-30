Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 1,585.9% in November

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, an increase of 1,585.9% from the October 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

Shares of MZDAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

