McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.59.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.00. 558,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,443 shares of company stock worth $5,574,845 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

