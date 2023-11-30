MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:CIF remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,088. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
