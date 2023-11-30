MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $420.88 and last traded at $418.36. 23,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 77,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.22.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

