MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 810,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,470,815 shares.The stock last traded at $25.64 and had previously closed at $25.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after buying an additional 3,838,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,320,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 188.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after buying an additional 1,158,183 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,507,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 425.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,040,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 842,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

