Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $95,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

