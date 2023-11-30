Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lessened by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. 1,247,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.