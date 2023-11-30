Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.