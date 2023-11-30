Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $211.75 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $211.75 million and $10.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00055942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002013 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,203,093 coins and its circulating supply is 791,278,995 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

