Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 3.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.20 and last traded at $91.20. 20,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 229,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NBR. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nabors Industries

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

