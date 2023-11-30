Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,257.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,089 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Oracle were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $320.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

