Natixis Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,869 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.07% of Toro worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

