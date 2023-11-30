Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 1,762 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 76,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

