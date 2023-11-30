Natixis Investment Managers International Has $66,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Pool were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Pool by 3.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Stock Down 0.9 %

POOL traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.38. 21,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,345. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

