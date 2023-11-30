Natixis Investment Managers International Has $76,000 Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLIO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.88. 6,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,489. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

