Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 199 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NIKE were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.63. 648,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,594. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.