Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Corteva were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

