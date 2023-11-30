Natixis Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,796 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 354,313 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $241,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,725.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,745. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

