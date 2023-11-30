Natixis Sells 244 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $215.05 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average of $211.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

