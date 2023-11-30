Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $107,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,348 shares of company stock worth $836,203 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 52.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTS opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

