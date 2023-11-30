Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 4.5%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 621.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

