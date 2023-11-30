Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 4.5%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Nayax Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.