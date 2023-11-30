nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $33.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. nCino’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,413.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $147,615.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 62.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.