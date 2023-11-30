NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.77

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 55342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NGMS

NeoGames Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in NeoGames by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 173,005 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in NeoGames by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period.

About NeoGames

(Get Free Report)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.