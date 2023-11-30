NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 134,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NeoGames Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NeoGames stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 9,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,125. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 173,005 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 16.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 91.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

