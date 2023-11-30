NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.76. NET Power shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 95,132 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27.

In other news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 34,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $494,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 34,858 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $494,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $131,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,590 shares of company stock worth $1,637,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 34.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

