NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q3 guidance to $1.64-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.74.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 253,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $138,383,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

