NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 88.54% and a net margin of 11.34%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp updated its Q3 guidance to $1.64-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 461,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.74.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

