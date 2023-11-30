NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp updated its Q3 guidance to $1.64-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

NetApp Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.54 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NetApp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.